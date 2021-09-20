The Door’s Open!

Doors Open Milwaukee is back in-person this year with behind-the-scenes tours of 70 buildings and 20+ guided ticketed tours. This city-wide open house event and celebration of Milwaukee’s history is set for September 25 and 26, with virtual events through October 3. Events Director at Historic Milwaukee, Grace Fuhr, and Executive Director at Fund for Lake Michigan, Vicki Elkin, join us today to share a few of the incredible sights you can experience.

For more information call 414-277-7795 or visit doorsopenmilwaukee.org.