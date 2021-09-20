The Door’s Open!

Watch
Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open Milwaukee
Posted at 10:43 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 11:43:08-04

Doors Open Milwaukee is back in-person this year with behind-the-scenes tours of 70 buildings and 20+ guided ticketed tours. This city-wide open house event and celebration of Milwaukee’s history is set for September 25 and 26, with virtual events through October 3. Events Director at Historic Milwaukee, Grace Fuhr, and Executive Director at Fund for Lake Michigan, Vicki Elkin, join us today to share a few of the incredible sights you can experience.

For more information call 414-277-7795 or visit doorsopenmilwaukee.org.

