The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Mar 4 - 9!

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Mar 4 – 9!
COOKIES & CREAM MILKSHAKE FT. MINI OREO®
A chilly cookies & cream milkshake-inspired cookie bursting with OREO® cookie pieces from the base to the creamy vanilla buttercream, and finished with a mini OREO® cookie.
BUCKEYE BROWNIE
A decadent treat with layers of chocolate brownie, peanut butter, and a smothering of melted semi-sweet chocolate.
BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE
A chilled graham cracker cookie topped with creamy cheesecake frosting and blueberry topping.
COOKIE BUTTER WHITE CHIP FT. BISCOFF®
A warm cookie butter cookie packed with Biscoff® cookie pieces and creamy white chips, then topped with half a Biscoff® cookie.
CARAMEL SHEET CAKE
A fluffy caramel sugar cookie smothered in a deliciously smooth caramel glaze.
SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK
Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in
· Brookfield
· Delafield
· Germantown-Menomonee Falls
· Grafton
· Greendale
· The North Shore (at Bayshore)
· Oak Creek
· Pleasant Prairie
For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!