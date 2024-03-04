Watch Now
The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Mar 4 - 9!

Crumbl Cookies
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 12:00:47-05

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Mar 4 – 9!

COOKIES & CREAM MILKSHAKE FT. MINI OREO®
A chilly cookies & cream milkshake-inspired cookie bursting with OREO® cookie pieces from the base to the creamy vanilla buttercream, and finished with a mini OREO® cookie.

BUCKEYE BROWNIE
A decadent treat with layers of chocolate brownie, peanut butter, and a smothering of melted semi-sweet chocolate.

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE
A chilled graham cracker cookie topped with creamy cheesecake frosting and blueberry topping.

COOKIE BUTTER WHITE CHIP FT. BISCOFF®
A warm cookie butter cookie packed with Biscoff® cookie pieces and creamy white chips, then topped with half a Biscoff® cookie.

CARAMEL SHEET CAKE
A fluffy caramel sugar cookie smothered in a deliciously smooth caramel glaze.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK
Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in
· Brookfield
· Delafield
· Germantown-Menomonee Falls
· Grafton
· Greendale
· The North Shore (at Bayshore)
· Oak Creek
· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

