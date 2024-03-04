The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Mar 4 - 9!

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Mar 4 – 9!

COOKIES & CREAM MILKSHAKE FT. MINI OREO®

A chilly cookies & cream milkshake-inspired cookie bursting with OREO® cookie pieces from the base to the creamy vanilla buttercream, and finished with a mini OREO® cookie.

BUCKEYE BROWNIE

A decadent treat with layers of chocolate brownie, peanut butter, and a smothering of melted semi-sweet chocolate.

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

A chilled graham cracker cookie topped with creamy cheesecake frosting and blueberry topping.

COOKIE BUTTER WHITE CHIP FT. BISCOFF®

A warm cookie butter cookie packed with Biscoff® cookie pieces and creamy white chips, then topped with half a Biscoff® cookie.

CARAMEL SHEET CAKE

A fluffy caramel sugar cookie smothered in a deliciously smooth caramel glaze.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!