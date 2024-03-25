Watch Now
The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Mar 25 - 30

Crumbl Cookies
Posted at 10:44 AM, Mar 25, 2024
Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Mar 25 - 30

STRAWBERRY PRETZEL PIE (NEW)
A buttery pie-inspired cookie rolled in pretzel pieces, adorned with whipped cream cheese topping, house-made strawberry jam, and more pretzel pieces for the perfect crunch.

SUGAR CANDY EGGS
A fluffy sugar cookie topped with a swirl of vanilla frosting and festively crunchy candy eggs.

DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE
A thick brownie cookie topped with glossy chocolate glaze and freshly baked brownie bites.

LEMON CRINKLE
A warm cake-y lemon cookie rolled in layers of crunchy sugar crystals and sprinkled with fluffy powdered sugar.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in
· Brookfield
· Delafield
· Germantown-Menomonee Falls
· Grafton
· Greendale
· The North Shore (at Bayshore)
· Oak Creek
· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

