The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Mar 25 - 30

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Mar 25 - 30

STRAWBERRY PRETZEL PIE (NEW)

A buttery pie-inspired cookie rolled in pretzel pieces, adorned with whipped cream cheese topping, house-made strawberry jam, and more pretzel pieces for the perfect crunch.

SUGAR CANDY EGGS

A fluffy sugar cookie topped with a swirl of vanilla frosting and festively crunchy candy eggs.

DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE

A thick brownie cookie topped with glossy chocolate glaze and freshly baked brownie bites.

LEMON CRINKLE

A warm cake-y lemon cookie rolled in layers of crunchy sugar crystals and sprinkled with fluffy powdered sugar.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!