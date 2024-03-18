The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Mar 18 - 23

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Mar 18-23
RASPBERRY DANISH (NEW)
A buttery, danish-inspired cookie baked with a cream cheese topping, finished with raspberry jam and a drizzle of thick vanilla glaze.
BROOKIE
A semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie and a rich chocolate cookie perfectly baked together.
CONFETTI CAKE
A burst of confetti sprinkles in a sugar cookie, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting.
DULCE DE LECHE
A deliciously spiced cinnamon cookie smothered in layers of creamy dulce de leche caramel and frosting. Available at select locations while supplies last.
OATMEAL RAISIN
A chunky oatmeal cookie bursting with sweet, delicious raisins.
SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK
Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in
· Brookfield
· Delafield
· Germantown-Menomonee Falls
· Grafton
· Greendale
· The North Shore (at Bayshore)
· Oak Creek
· Pleasant Prairie
For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!