The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Mar 18 - 23

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Mar 18-23

RASPBERRY DANISH (NEW)

A buttery, danish-inspired cookie baked with a cream cheese topping, finished with raspberry jam and a drizzle of thick vanilla glaze.

BROOKIE

A semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie and a rich chocolate cookie perfectly baked together.

CONFETTI CAKE

A burst of confetti sprinkles in a sugar cookie, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting.

DULCE DE LECHE

A deliciously spiced cinnamon cookie smothered in layers of creamy dulce de leche caramel and frosting. Available at select locations while supplies last.

OATMEAL RAISIN

A chunky oatmeal cookie bursting with sweet, delicious raisins.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

