The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Mar 18 - 23

Crumbl Cookies
Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 12:11:54-04

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Mar 18-23

RASPBERRY DANISH (NEW)
A buttery, danish-inspired cookie baked with a cream cheese topping, finished with raspberry jam and a drizzle of thick vanilla glaze.

BROOKIE
A semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie and a rich chocolate cookie perfectly baked together.

CONFETTI CAKE
A burst of confetti sprinkles in a sugar cookie, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting.

DULCE DE LECHE
A deliciously spiced cinnamon cookie smothered in layers of creamy dulce de leche caramel and frosting. Available at select locations while supplies last.

OATMEAL RAISIN
A chunky oatmeal cookie bursting with sweet, delicious raisins.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK
Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in
· Brookfield
· Delafield
· Germantown-Menomonee Falls
· Grafton
· Greendale
· The North Shore (at Bayshore)
· Oak Creek
· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

