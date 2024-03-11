The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Mar 11 - 16

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Marc 11-16

MALLOW CREME FT. LUCKY CHARMS®

Inspired by the iconic cereal—rich with white drops, vanilla marshmallow frosting, and Lucky Charms® marshmallows sprinkled on top.

MINT BROWNIE BATTER

A warm chocolate cookie packed with mint chips, then topped and baked with a gooey layer of brownie batter.

BUTTERMILK PANCAKE

A warm pancake cookie topped with a buttermilk glaze and a buttercream dollop.

COCONUT LIME

A coconut lime sugar cookie topped with tart coconut lime frosting and a fresh lime wedge for you to squeeze on top.

MYSTERY COOKIE

In honor of Pi Day, all mystery cookies are pie-themed this week only! From fruity favorites to decadent classics, we’ve got all the flavors you crave. Check the Crumbl app to see which cookie your store is offering!

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!