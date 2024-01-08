Watch Now
The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Jan 7-13

Crumbl Cookies
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 12:10:26-05

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Jan 7-13

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK
Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

STRAWBERRY CUPCAKE
A vanilla cupcake cookie with a heavenly swirl of strawberry cream cheese frosting and a splash of white sprinkles.

WAFFLE
A waffle cookie topped with a dollop of buttercream frosting and served with a side of maple syrup.

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES & CREAM
A smooth mix of chocolate and peanut butter, studded with the tasty crunch of cookies and cream bits.

SNICKERDOODLE SANDWICH
Two chilled classic snickerdoodle cookies sandwiching a layer of vanilla cream cheese frosting finished with a white drizzle and a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar.

BANANA BREAD
A fluffy banana cookie with flavors of brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla, topped with a cream cheese glaze and a brown sugar streusel.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in
· Brookfield
· Delafield
· Germantown-Menomonee Falls
· Grafton
· Greendale
· The North Shore (at Bayshore)
· Oak Creek
· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

