The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Jan 7-13

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Jan 7-13

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

STRAWBERRY CUPCAKE

A vanilla cupcake cookie with a heavenly swirl of strawberry cream cheese frosting and a splash of white sprinkles.

WAFFLE

A waffle cookie topped with a dollop of buttercream frosting and served with a side of maple syrup.

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES & CREAM

A smooth mix of chocolate and peanut butter, studded with the tasty crunch of cookies and cream bits.

SNICKERDOODLE SANDWICH

Two chilled classic snickerdoodle cookies sandwiching a layer of vanilla cream cheese frosting finished with a white drizzle and a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar.

BANANA BREAD

A fluffy banana cookie with flavors of brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla, topped with a cream cheese glaze and a brown sugar streusel.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

