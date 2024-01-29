The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Jan 29-Feb 3

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Jan 29- Feb. 3

CHOCOLATE MALLOW CUPCAKE

A chocolate cake cookie topped with a layer of fluffy marshmallow whipped cream, gooey chocolate glaze, and decorative white loops.

S'MORES

A graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.

VANILLA CRUMB CAKE FT. GOLDEN OREO®

A warm cookie mixed with Golden OREO® cookie pieces then topped with a swirl of vanilla cream cheese frosting and even more Golden OREO® cookie pieces.

SUGAR FT. MOTHER’S® CIRCUS ANIMAL®

A rainbow sprinkles cookie smothered with melty white chips then crowned with a Mother’s® Original Circus Animal® Cookie and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

MYSTERY

Is it one of your favorites or something you haven't tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see which cookie your local store is offering!

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP

The classic—you can't go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

