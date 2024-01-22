The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Jan 22-27

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Jan 22-27
CINNAMON SQUARE (BRAND NEW)
Experience a different kind of Crumbl delight—a moist, fluffy cinnamon square marbled with rich brown sugar cinnamon butter and crowned with a creamy vanilla cream cheese frosting. The Cinnamon Square is a unique treat, distinct from both cookies and cinnamon rolls. It represents a new category of baked delight we’re excited for you to try!
CANNOLI (NEW)
Two chilled buttery cookies sandwiching a cannoli-inspired filling, mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a dusting of powdered sugar.
STRAWBERRY CRUMB CAKE
A buttery strawberry cookie, strawberry vanilla streusel, and a milky glaze.
PEANUT BUTTER FT. REESE'S PIECES
A thick peanut butter cookie packed with crave-able REESE’S PIECES candies.
COOKIES & CREAM
A marbled dark chocolate and vanilla cookie, white drizzle, and cookies & cream pieces.
SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK
Our classic - chocolate chip with chunky, irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in
· Brookfield
· Delafield
· Germantown-Menomonee Falls
· Grafton
· Greendale
· The North Shore (at Bayshore)
· Oak Creek
· Pleasant Prairie
For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!