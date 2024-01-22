The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Jan 22-27

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Jan 22-27

CINNAMON SQUARE (BRAND NEW)

Experience a different kind of Crumbl delight—a moist, fluffy cinnamon square marbled with rich brown sugar cinnamon butter and crowned with a creamy vanilla cream cheese frosting. The Cinnamon Square is a unique treat, distinct from both cookies and cinnamon rolls. It represents a new category of baked delight we’re excited for you to try!

CANNOLI (NEW)

Two chilled buttery cookies sandwiching a cannoli-inspired filling, mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a dusting of powdered sugar.

STRAWBERRY CRUMB CAKE

A buttery strawberry cookie, strawberry vanilla streusel, and a milky glaze.

PEANUT BUTTER FT. REESE'S PIECES

A thick peanut butter cookie packed with crave-able REESE’S PIECES candies.

COOKIES & CREAM

A marbled dark chocolate and vanilla cookie, white drizzle, and cookies & cream pieces.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK

Our classic - chocolate chip with chunky, irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

