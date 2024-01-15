The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Jan 15-20

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Jan 15-20

GRAHAM CRACKER FUDGE SANDWICH (NEW)

A thick layer of fudge sandwiched between two honey graham cracker cookies and drizzled with a smooth semi-sweet chocolate.

WEDDING CAKE

A warm vanilla bean sugar cookie topped with an elegant swirl of vanilla and raspberry cream cheese frosting and a light crunch of white chocolate pearls.

BROWNIE SUNDAE

A rich brownie cookie paired with fluffy vanilla mousse, gooey hot fudge, rainbow sprinkles, and a cherry on top.

KENTUCKY BUTTER CAKE

A yellow butter cake cookie smothered with a melt-in-your-mouth buttery glaze.

VANILLA SUGAR

A chilled vanilla sugar cookie topped with a swoop of delectable vanilla buttercream frosting.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP

The classic—you can't go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

