The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Feb 19-24

Crumbl Cookies
Posted at 12:38 PM, Feb 19, 2024
Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Feb 19-24

TRES LECHES CAKE (BRAND NEW) A light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon. Available for this week only, so probably best to try it first thing tomorrow.

CHOCOLATE CAKE BATTER (NEW)
A rich chocolate cake batter cookie swirled with fudge frosting and topped with cake batter cake balls.

ICED OATMEAL
Sweet and spiced—this cinnamon oatmeal cookie is smothered with a yummy vanilla cream cheese glaze.

LEMON CHEESECAKE
A buttery graham cracker cookie topped with a creamy cheesecake frosting, a tart punch of lemon curd, and a fresh lemon slice.

CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER
An iconic cookie bursting with peanut butter and decorated with a cross-hatch pattern.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK
Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in
· Brookfield
· Delafield
· Germantown-Menomonee Falls
· Grafton
· Greendale
· The North Shore (at Bayshore)
· Oak Creek
· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

