The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Feb 19-24

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Feb 19-24

TRES LECHES CAKE (BRAND NEW) A light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon. Available for this week only, so probably best to try it first thing tomorrow.

CHOCOLATE CAKE BATTER (NEW)

A rich chocolate cake batter cookie swirled with fudge frosting and topped with cake batter cake balls.

ICED OATMEAL

Sweet and spiced—this cinnamon oatmeal cookie is smothered with a yummy vanilla cream cheese glaze.

LEMON CHEESECAKE

A buttery graham cracker cookie topped with a creamy cheesecake frosting, a tart punch of lemon curd, and a fresh lemon slice.

CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER

An iconic cookie bursting with peanut butter and decorated with a cross-hatch pattern.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

