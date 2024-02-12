The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Feb 12 - 17

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Feb 12-17

CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRY

A chocolate cookies & cream cookie smothered with fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and a drizzle of semi-sweet chocolate.

MOLTEN LAVA

A scrumptious dark chocolate cookie oozing with hot fudge and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

VALENTINE'S ORIGINAL FT. M&M'S® CANDIES

The tried-and-true cookie peppered with crunchy red, pink, and white M&M’S® Candies.

NILLA BEAN CUPCAKE

A delicious cakey vanilla bean cookie with creamy vanilla cream cheese frosting and a dash of white sprinkles.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

MYSTERY COOKIE

This week each store will offer a surprise flavor Monday through Wednesday. Starting Thursday the Grafton location will offer Confetti Cake! Keep your eye on the Crumbl App to stay up to date!

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!