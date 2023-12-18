The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Dec 18 – 23!

Fa La La La Loving this week's lineup! Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Dec 18 – 23!

PEPPERMINT ICE CREAM (NEW)

﻿﻿A chilled vanilla bean cookie mixed with chunks of peppermint pieces topped with a swirl of peppermint white chocolate frosting and finished with crushed peppermint pieces.

﻿CINNAMON ROLL

﻿﻿A vanilla sugar cookie topped with cinnamon streusel and swirled with vanilla cream cheese frosting.

﻿TURTLE

﻿﻿A dark chocolate cookie rolled in chopped pecans, topped with a pool of caramel, melted milk chocolate, and pecans.

﻿BIRTHDAY CAKE (HOLIDAY)

﻿﻿A cake batter cookie topped with smooth cake batter cream cheese frosting and festive sprinkles.

﻿GINGERSNAP

A classic cookie bursting with flavors of molasses, brown sugar, cinnamon and ginger, all coated with sugar crystals.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP

The classic—you can't go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!