The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Apr 8-13

Here is the Crumbl Cookies flavor forecast for the week of Apr 8-13

MONSTER FT. M&M'S® CANDIES

A warm peanut butter dream brimming with M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Candies, oats, peanut butter chips, and semi-sweet chocolate chunks.

COOKIE DOUGH

A brown sugar cookie topped with creamy cookie dough buttercream and chunks of cookie dough pieces.

CINNAMON SCONE

A melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon scone cookie smothered with melted butter and topped with a delicious scoop of cinnamon buttercream.

CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE

The crave-able pairing of chocolate and vanilla—a warm vanilla sugar cookie topped with a luscious bloom of fudge frosting and a pinch of chocolate sprinkles.

LEMON BAR

A zesty lemon cookie smothered with zingy lemon bar topping and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!

