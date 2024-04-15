The Crumbl Cookies Flavor Forecast for Apr 15 - 19

The word is out—CINNAMON SQUARE is back! A moist, fluffy cinnamon square marbled with brown sugar cinnamon butter and smothered with a light vanilla cream cheese frosting—you’ll be drooling over this dessert in no time!

But that's not the only amazing thing on the lineup this week

MAPLE CREAM SANDWICH (NEW)

Two luscious vanilla shortbread cookies sandwiching velvety maple cream cheese frosting with a decorative maple leaf on top.

BIRTHDAY CAKE FT. OREO®

A thick cookie made with OREO® cookie pieces, covered in cake batter cream cheese frosting and topped with more OREO® cookie pieces and rainbow sprinkles.

RED VELVET WHITE CHIP

A decadent red velvet cookie mixed with creamy white chips.

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP

Our signature warm peanut butter cookie studded and topped with melty milk chocolate chips and peanut butter-flavored chips.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Stop in to your local Crumbl Cookies, with locations in

· Brookfield

· Delafield

· Germantown-Menomonee Falls

· Grafton

· Greendale

· The North Shore (at Bayshore)

· Oak Creek

· Pleasant Prairie

For more information on this week’s lineup or to order cookies online, visit Crumbl.com or download the Crumbl Cookies app!