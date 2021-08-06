Watch
The Cranberry Craze!

With Wisconsin Cranberries
Posted at 10:21 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 11:21:48-04

Looking for some “berry” fun plans this weekend? Head over to the Wisconsin State Fair and visit the Wisconsin Cranberries booth in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion. There will be cranberry hats, shirts, and treats in addition to a photo booth and educational materials. Rusty Shultz from Wisconsin Cranberries joins us live this morning from the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, and he’ll tell you everything you need to know about Wisconsin’s State Fruit!

Visit the Wisconsin Cranberries booth to learn more, and pick up a cranberry cake pop while you’re at it. They are booth 38, 39, and 40 in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion.

