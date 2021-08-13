Watch
The Community Fuels “All of Us”

With UW All of Us
Posted at 10:10 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 11:10:05-04

The UW All of Us research program has a specific goal: to reach underrepresented communities that have been treated poorly in the past. Their Community Advisory Board are the silent partners that guide this work, through outreach to their circles of influence and the public at-large! Two CAB members, Dr. Alonzo P. Walker and Lenora Brown, join us today to share more about their roles and the long-lasting impact they’ve had on the community.

To learn more about the All of Us research program, visit joinallofus.org or call 414-882-1376. For more about UW efforts in the community, go to allofus.wisc.edu. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for a list of upcoming activities!

