The Common Frustrations of Using CPAP

Posted at 10:42 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 11:42:49-04

While CPAP is supposed to help treat sleep apnea, the sad reality is that there is a 34% success rate. If you’re looking to get a good night’s sleep but you’re filled with CPAP frustration, you may need to seek out advice from an expert. ADVENT Founder and CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula, joins us today to answer some viewer questions about getting the right treatment for sleep apnea.

You can schedule an appointment in 60 seconds by logging onto adventknows.com. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. You can also visit any of the Milwaukee-area locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek, and Pleasant Prairie.

