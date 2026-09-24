The College Savings Wake-Up Call Every Parent Needs to Hear

College costs continue to rise, but parents remain committed to helping their children earn a degree. A new Fidelity Investments study found that a record 84% of parents have started saving for college, up from 74% in 2024. While families are setting ambitious goals, many still face a funding gap between what they hope to cover and what they're currently on track to save. Cory Latham, Director of 529 College Savings at Fidelity Investments, shares insights from the firm's latest College Savings Indicator Study, including how concerns about student debt are shaping savings habits. He also discusses strategies families can use to boost college savings, including the benefits of tax-advantaged 529 plans, which help many families save significantly more for future education expenses.