The Challenges of Today for Animals In Shelters

The world of animal rescue, sheltering and welfare is changing, and there are challenges arising with this. Maggie Tate-Techtmann from the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) is here to describe some of these challenges and how the community can step up to help these animals. Animals are overstaying in shelters and the need for assistance from community members is greater than ever. With sheltered animals, there are behavior and medical concerns. HAWS is open admission and no-kill, and they combat these issues with behavior training programs, fostering and more. Help HAWS cultivate a more compassionate community! Learn about opportunities at hawspets.org