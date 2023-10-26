The Care Your Family Business Needs

Old National Bank takes pride in their work and you should too. Running a family business is a difficult thing to do, and these owners want to make sure that they are putting their finances in the right hands. Inge Plautz, President of the Private Directors Association Wisconsin Chapter, wants to help you feel more comfortable with trusting Old National Bank with helping you company.

Old National Bank has a board, which is a group of trust individuals to make sure business runs wisely, legally, and fairly. They make sure that all of the decisions being made help the company be successful. Old National Bank also has the pleasure of having a diverse board. Instead of a CEO and their close colleagues, a route that many companies choose to take, Old National Bank makes sure to get people with a wide range of backgrounds, skill sets, and experiences to ensure that every decision made has a fair amount of expertise to back them up.

This very board wants to make sure your family business is in good heads, as they know the struggles that can come from such an intimate business. Old National Bank wants to help your family business run as smoothly as possible, so visit their website, oldnational.com, for more information on how to get started.