The Bristol Renaissance Faire's 38th Anniversary Celebration!

The award-winning, iconic Bristol Renaissance Faire will soon open! The Faire’s 2025 season runs nine weekends starting July 5 and closing on Labor Day, Monday, September 1. You’ll enjoy an exciting, eclectic mix of fun and frivolity located on thirty-plus acres just a short drive

from either Chicago or Milwaukee. Escape to a beautiful village nestled amongst the trees and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavors of a day where hundreds of daring, talented, and zany village people await to entertain you and send you home with priceless memories.

This weekend is Marketplace Weekend! Spend $500 or more in the Bristol Marketplace and receive two tickets to return! Just make sure to take your day's paper receipts to Guest Services to redeem your tickets! For full details and rules, please visit here.

For more information, visit The Bristol Renaissance Faire - Home - Kenosha, WI