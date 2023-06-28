The Bristol Renaissance Faire Returns for its 36th Year

This year the Bristol Renaissance Faire will be celebrating its 36th anniversary for 9 weekends from July 8 to September 4. Today, the Countess Cordelia of Suffolk, Savannah Mansour will be joining us to discuss how its 36 years will be celebrated. There will be plenty of new and exciting things like a tavern called "It's 5 O'clock!," two newly developed performance areas and new acts. Bristol also offers unique food, beverage and handmade items such as Steak on a Steak and Fairy Fluff.

Each weekend will contain special themes from Pirate Weekend to RennCon that will include costume contests and surprises! Entertainment will include Swordsmen, Barely Balanced, Moonie and Broon, and more. For more information, visit online at Bristol Renaissance Faire.