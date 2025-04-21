The Book that Challenges Surgery, Drugs, or Injections

The Pain Free Formula: Solving the Puzzle of Muscle and Joint Pain Without Surgery, Drugs, or Injections is a book written by Stacey Roberts who is also a registered nurse, physical therapist and healthcare expert. The book covers Stacey's story of an injury she sustained to her knee where doctors only gave her the option of surgery or an injection.

Displeased with this, Stacey decided to take matters into her own hands and created a novel to help people understand that there are other options other than surgery, drugs, or injections and that pain is actually a message, it doesn’t have to be a life sentence, and when you listen to your body, you can find the answers. Stacey will also be hosting a book signing on May 6th, so purchase your copy today to get it signed soon!

Date: May 6th

Location : 10919 W Bluemound Rd, Suite 200 Wauwatosa, WI 53226

To purchase your own copy today visit Amazon