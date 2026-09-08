The Biggest Cyber Security Threat

Most Americans think cybercrime means stolen passwords or hacked credit cards. But today's biggest cybersecurity threat is far more consequential, and far closer to home.



The next cyberattack may not target your laptop. It could target the power grid that keeps your lights on, the hospital treating patients, the airport where you're catching a flight, or the water system serving your community. Cybersecurity experts say critical infrastructure has become the new frontline in global conflict, making this an issue every American should understand.



Cybersecurity expert Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT and author of Cybersecurity Upside Down, is available to explain why prevention, not just detection, has become the new standard in protecting America's most vital systems.



He'll also discuss why our definition of critical infrastructure is rapidly expanding, from traditional sectors on Earth to the emerging role of space-based technology that powers communications, navigation, AI, and global commerce.

