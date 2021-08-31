Watch
The Big Gig is Back!

Highlighting the American Family Insurance House
Posted at 10:44 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 11:44:19-04

Summerfest is almost here, meaning that live music is back in full swing! The American Family Insurance House is the place to be at the Big Gig. It's the most exclusive venue at Summerfest where the biggest names will return to the small stage and amazing local talent will win your heart. Joining us today to discuss this unique space is Madison Smith, a Partnership Strategist for American Family Insurance.

Summerfest runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the next three weeks. For more information, visit summerfest.com.

