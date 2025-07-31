The Big Acts on The Main Stage at The Wisconsin State Fair

Jeff McCarthy from Bank Five Nine, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the exciting events happening at the Wisconsin State Fair’s Main Stage.

The Bank Five Nine Main Stage features an incredible lineup of live entertainment, including nationally touring headliners each night of the State Fair. The lineup offers everything from country to hip-hop, contemporary Christian to classic rock and more!

Darius Rucker, KidsBop, Queensrÿche with Great White & Quiet Riot and NE-YO with Bryce Vine are just a few of the acts this year at State Fair.

The Bank Five Nine Main Stage is located on the historic Milwaukee Mile Speedway. Each Bank Five Nine Main Stage ticket also includes admission to the State Fair for the day of the show. The State Fair Ticket Office and Etix (accessed via the WiStateFair.com or Etix.com websites) are the ONLY authorized sources for Bank Five Nine Main Stage Tickets.

