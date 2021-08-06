Watch
The Best Way to Treat Spider Veins

At Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Posted at 10:05 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 11:05:00-04

When people hear the word “spider,” they tend to freak out. Whether you think of the 8-legged critter or the tiny red and blue veins that look like little spiders, they’re unpleasant. Spider veins can be a sign of a vein problem, but there’s no need to worry: you can turn to Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa for assistance. Dr. Deborah Manjoney from the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa joins us today to share details about a treatment that will make your legs look and feel better this summer!

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is offering a special on spider vein treatment this month: buy one, get one at half off if this first treatment is done in August. Call 262-746-9088 or visit WIMediSpa.com for a full list of services.

