Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The Best Time of Year for Home Projects

Siding Unlimited Can Get You Started
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 11:03:30-04

June is a great time to get all your home improvement projects rolling, especially replacing your windows. Although it’s summer, you want to be thinking about winter! New windows will help keep the house cooler in the summer, but warmer in the winter. Here to discuss window replacement, in addition to other home improvement projects, is Siding Unlimited Owner Eric Brown. Eric will also talk about the Siding Unlimited honest pricing guarantee!

For more information, call 262-567-4513 or visit sidingunlimited.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019