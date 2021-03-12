The Best Spring Rejuvenation Secrets

It's time to take advantage of the season of renewal to feel our best. For some of us, our faces and body have been neglected over the last year. It’s time to get both in shape! The Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa has loved EmSculpt now for several years, for its first-in-class ability to actually build muscle using High Intensity Focused ElectroMagnetic stimulation of the muscle. Now is the ideal time to start to be ready for the summer! Dr. Deborah Manjoney is here today to explain the two exciting treatments available to get you feeling great this spring.

To learn more about EmSculpt or the BioRevitalizer Secret, or to schedule a consultation visit wimedispa.com

