The Best Gift Ideas this Holiday Season

at Brookfield Square
Posted at 10:56 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 11:56:49-05

Shopping Guru Eric Zizich is back to help us with the holiday shopping! For everyone on your list: Chocolate! The Centennial Christmas Tin from See's Candies for their 100th year is perfect.
The Blink Artisan Boutique has lots of great gifts for ladies. From Christmas Coaster to gloves and microwavable bowl, Champs has Bucks gear for the men and boys in your life. And of course the mall has such a great variety from H&M to Learning Express- Brookfield Square has something for everyone!
Tonight is Pet Night with Santa from 4-7 this evening. So you can get a fun outfit for your dog from Magpie's and be ready for a fun night.. And it's just great for the whole family.. An incredible walk-in tree, get great family pictures.. And have fun shopping.. Having a meal and spending time with family.

