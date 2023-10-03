Is there anything people love more than a old-timey, family owned candy business? How about one that will make you very popular during the holidays? That's why we have Wendy and Kailey Matel from Freese's Candy Shoppe on the show today!

Family owned and operated since 1928, this family has been working hard on providing West Allis, and surrounding areas, with the best candy in town. From Caramel Apples to fairy food, these sweet treats are worth adding to your holiday spread this year. They also provide assorted boxes for when you see their selection and can't just pick one! This wholesome company has won On-A-Stick competitions proving that they provide some of the best treats around.

Make sure you stop by their location, 7312 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, Wisconsin, open Tuesday-Friday from 10am to 5pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 12pm. Otherwise feel free to call ahead or visit their website to place your order: (414)453-5353 and freesecandy.com.