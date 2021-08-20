Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The Best Back to School Shoes!

Stan’s Fit For Your Feet Has Shoes for the Entire Family
Posted at 11:23 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 12:23:09-04

It’s back to school season, and for many families, this means a trip to the shoe store. Kids can keep their feet feeling good and looking great with shoes from Stan’s Fit For Your Feet! Joining us today to showcase all their supportive footwear options is the Director of Marketing Megan Sajdak, Director of Operations Andy Sajdak, and his daughter Amelia.

There are many special offers going on right now, including 10-30% off select kids shoes for home or school. Or you can shop their semi-annual clearance sale with great savings—the more you buy, the more you save! You can shop in-store or online at stansfootwear.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019