The Best 11 Days of Summer!

It’s time for cream puffs, rides, and animals—the Wisconsin State Fair is here once again! Since the fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19, all your favorite traditions are returning this year in full swing. Wisconsin State Fair CEO, Kathleen O’Leary, joins us today to share more information about the new hours, foods, and events.

To learn more information, visit WiStateFair.com. There are $11 state fair tickets, plus discounted bargain books, SpinCity ride & game credit vouchers and cream puffs through July 31!