The Benefits Of IV Vitamin Therapy

Today on the show is Brian Jankowski discussing what is IV Vitamin Therapy exactly and how it can help cells to function more efficiently. Miracle Ease is here to restore those who suffer from autoimmune diseases, lyme, mold, chronic fatigue and so many other things. Through this quick procedure, they have trained licensed medical professionals that deliver important vitamins and nutrients immediately into the bloodstream via IV. Brian is going to explain what types of services Miracle Ease offers, how safe are the ingredients and what a 4-6 week maintenance session includes!

