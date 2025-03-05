The Benefits of Changing and Enrolling into a Health Plan

Matt Erwin, an independent agent at Sovereign Select LLC, joins us today to discuss how you or someone you may know might be eligible to change or in enroll into a Medicare plan. We also discuss "The Road to Medicare" which are educational meetings offered throughout each month and conducted by Sovereign Select to help those 65 or older understand and have the coverage they need.

For more information visit Sovereign Select

Meeting Dates:

Wednesday March 19 @ 10:00am - 11:00am CDT

Burlington Public Library Lower Level 166 E Jefferson St, Burlington, WI

Friday March 21 @ 10:00am - 11:00am CDT

Waterford Public Library 101 N River St, Waterford, WI