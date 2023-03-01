The Benefits of An Internship Experience

Analiese Smith from the Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington Counties Workforce Development Board, joins us today to talk about the importance of having internship experience, and what you might gain from having these skills before entering the workforce. Analiese will also discuss what high schoolers and early adults should be considering for summer internship opportunities, how to meet with a WOW Workforce career planner and how to complete a job shadow. Internships are for anyone, from high schoolers looking to get ahead of competitors to adults looking for a career pivot. These skills could be just what you need to seal the deal with an employer. For more information, visit online at WOW Workforce Development Board.