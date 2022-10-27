Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

The Benefits of Adopting Senior Pets

Stella & Chewy's
National Adopt a Senior Pet Month is coming up in November. Stella &amp; Chewy's, the category leader in the raw pet food space, is making senior pet adoptions easy and accessible by offering adoption fee reimbursement for any senior pet ages 5+ rescued from shelters across the U.S. and Canada. The founder of Stella &amp; Chewy's, Marie Moody tells us about the joys and benefits of adopting adult and senior pets.
Posted at 11:04 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 12:04:51-04

National Adopt a Senior Pet Month is coming up in November. Stella & Chewy's, the category leader in the raw pet food space, is making senior pet adoptions easy and accessible by offering adoption fee reimbursement for any senior pet ages 5+ rescued from shelters across the U.S. and Canada. The founder of Stella & Chewy's, Marie Moody tells us about the joys and benefits of adopting adult and senior pets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes