The Benefits of Adopting Senior Pets

National Adopt a Senior Pet Month is coming up in November. Stella & Chewy's, the category leader in the raw pet food space, is making senior pet adoptions easy and accessible by offering adoption fee reimbursement for any senior pet ages 5+ rescued from shelters across the U.S. and Canada. The founder of Stella & Chewy's, Marie Moody tells us about the joys and benefits of adopting adult and senior pets.
Posted at 11:04 AM, Oct 27, 2022
