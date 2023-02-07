The Auto Gala Is Back

The Milwaukee Auto and Truck Show is back. The night before the show opens, there is a big charity gala benefitting Special Olympics and the Milwaukee Center for Independence. Today Jim Tolkan, the President of ADAMM Inc and Deb Kruse the Special Events Coordinator joins us to talk about this great event. The theme is British Invasion with a Beatles Band as the entertainment! Go to ADAMM.ORG for tickets to the gala or the show. All events take place as the Wisconsin Center.