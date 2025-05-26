The Author of Inner Excellence

Join Jim Murphy as he shares the powerful principles behind his book, Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life.

This inspiring guide reveals how to master the inner game of life and sport through heart-based training. Born out of years of solitude, deep research, and interviews with Olympic coaches and elite sport psychologists, Jim uncovers how true confidence, peace, and peak performance come from within. The 2025 edition brings new stories and insights, offering even greater tools for resilience, joy, and a meaningful life. Whether you're an athlete, leader, or simply someone seeking purpose, Inner Excellence shows you how to thrive under pressure and live fully from the inside out.

