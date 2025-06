The Art of the Pause" by Damali Peterman highlights the power of silence as a transformative communication tool. Using the acronym P.A.U.S.E., it encourages thoughtful speaking, deep listening, and intentional presence. Silence, rather than being awkward, can signal respect, reflection, and emotional depth. By pausing, we create space for connection, clarity, and more empowered conversations.

