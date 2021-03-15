Menu

The Art of French Pastry at Your Big Day

Posted at 11:07 AM, Mar 15, 2021
Weddings may have been pushed back this summer, but love is never canceled. If you're planning a wedding this year it's important to know what vendors are out there ready to make your day perfect. One place that has it all is The Wonderful World of Weddings Show! It was pushed from January to March 20 this year, so that means you can get back to planning your fairy tale wedding.

One featured vendor is showing off the best of French pastry with over 22 flavors of French Macarons! Le Macaron French Pastry has more than just macarons they have: Eclairs, Crème Brulée, L’Opera, the Black Forest, mousses, cheesecakes, and chocolates! If you want to have a dessert assortment at your wedding that wows your guests, look no further.

Malory Guyon, Owner of Le Macaron French Pastry joins The Wonderful World of Weddings Manager Megan Partington to showcase what they have to offer to make your wedding worth waiting a year for.

You can see beaucoup des delicieux desserts and other wonderful wedding vendors in-person or online at the Wonderful World of Wedding Show, Saturday March 20 & 21 from 10-4 p.m. at the State Fair Park. Visit their website wisconsinweddingshow.com to learn more and to register for the online event.

