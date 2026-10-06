The Answers Neuropathy Patients Ask Most Often

Tingling, numbness, burning pain, and balance issues are symptoms many neuropathy sufferers face every day. Dr. Evan Norum, founder of Advantage Neuropathy and board certified in neuropathy, discusses the most common questions he hears from patients, including how neuropathy is treated, whether people who have suffered for years can still be helped, and if treatment may reduce reliance on pain medications.

Viewers will also learn how advanced diagnostic testing can help determine the extent of nerve damage and explore FDA-cleared treatment options designed to improve quality of life. For more information, visit Advantage Neuropathy.

Special offer: The first 25 callers can receive a $37 Neuropathy Special (retail value $249). Call 262-800-5383 or text TINGLE to 21000.