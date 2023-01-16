The Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration

The winners of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. art, speech, and writing contests will be celebrated at the 39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration, presented by Bader Philanthropies, Inc., today at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. This is the 39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Birthday Celebration. Today Janan Najeeb, Chair of the MLK Celebration Steering committee and President of Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition is here to talk about this wonderful celebration. Ashe Henry a 2nd Grade Student shares some of his winning speech today on the yellow couch! Over 2300 students from Milwaukee area school submitted entries.

39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration

Monday, January 16

4:00pm

Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 North Water Street

Free and Open to the Public www.marcuscenter.org/MLK

414-273-7206