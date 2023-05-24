The All New Mader Menu

Chef Tyler Mader is back to tell us all about season four of The Mader Menu with a whole new look and feel. Usinger's is an iconic Wisconsin business, becoming the first feature of the new season. You can check out Tyler's BRAND NEW website, at The Mader Menu. Of course, there is so much more tasty content, recipes and videos on his Instagram page @themadermenu.
Posted at 11:31 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 12:31:55-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.