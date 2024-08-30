The Alexander: A Stunning Modern Mediterranean Style Home

J&J Custom Homes invites you to see The Alexander on the Parade of Homes tour. It is a stunning modern Mediterranean style home.

It is both timeless and stylish, embodying an atmosphere that is a true marriage of architectural beauty and livability. Boasts a 20 ft two story great room with fireplace,

chef’s kitchen, true indoor-outdoor living with screened in patio, bourbon and cigar tasting room, and even a workout area with sauna, cold plunge and steam shower.

The husband and wife team of J&J Custom Homes joins us to chat about this stunner and the parade of homes. Kelly and Jason Cyborowski have a long history in the home building and remodeling space. This is their latest offering.

Check out the Parade of Homes, which runs thru Monday- Labor Day. After that, go to

jjcustomhomesllc.comfor model days and hours

