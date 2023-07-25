The Ability Center’s, RampUp Collaboration

Ability Center Board Member Deb Schiel and Executive Director of Milwaukee County Parks join us today to talk about the new collaboration between the center and the county. The Ability Center’s RampUp is a Moss Universal Park project in collaboration with the Milwaukee County Parks. It is the country’s first universally inclusive park.

This is perfect timing as July is Disability Pride Month and Wednesday, July 26th is the 33rd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

To learn more about the new initiative visit the website at tacwi.org/parks.