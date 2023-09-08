The ABC's of What This MediSpa Offers

September is back to school month, and this month we are concentrating on educational information to help people understand what treatments might be available for certain issues. Dr. Deborah Manjoney is the founder and operator of Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa. They offer an array of services for many issues.

They treat rosacea and redness. They have anti-aging treatments from bio-identical hormones to vaginal health. Body Contouring and the newest treatment Daxxify. These are just a few of the offerings.

If there is something that you want to learn more about, set up a complimentary consultation this month. It’s a great time to start a plan before the holiday rush is upon us! To celebrate their 21st anniversary, all September patients will be entered into a drawing to win 21% off an aesthetic treatment of their choice!

Location:

1231 George Towne Dr., Suite G

Pewaukee, WI 53072

262-746-9088

