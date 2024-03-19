A Senior Moment is the brainchild of Patty Cadorin. It is a play on words. Her Senior Moment doesn’t mean being forgetful - my Senior Moment is a moment dedicated to seniors…. information dedicated for seniors. A Senior Moment explores topics that range from informative to entertaining with the objective of helping seniors live their best lives.

Patty is back today to talk about the ABC's of charitable giving. Patty has an extensive background in all aspects of charitable giving from corporate philanthropy to foundation grant making to fundraising. Patty says to always vet and do your research before giving. Guidestar.organd Propublica.org are two good ones.

To learn more about Patty's segment visit her website ASeniorMoment.org