The 80th Annual Holiday Folk Fair!

The Holiday Folk fair is happening this weekend at the Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park! Dr. Paul Trebian, President and CEO of the International Institute of Wisconsin, producers of Holiday Folk Fair International joins us to tell us all about what the fair has to offer! Special attractions in 2023 include invited cultural performers and artisans, photographic exhibits, cultural murals produced by Milwaukee Public Schools students, the Artisan corner, the Dirty Kettle Native American interactive display, the Wisconsin Woodturners, and a bonsai exhibit.

Holiday Folk Fair International celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin. The 2023 theme, “Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Dress,” will allow Fair-goers the opportunity to explore how groups share their culture and traditions through the apparel they wear. The featured food at the 2023 event will be rice, considered one of the most important foods in the world.

Advance tickets, which are available for purchase at the Folk Fair website (folkfair.org/admission) are $13 each for eight years old and up. Admission at the gate will be $16 for ages 8 – 61, with children up to age seven admitted at no charge. Those 62 and over will be admitted for $14, and all military personnel with a military ID card will be admitted free.

Hours will be 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Fri., Nov. 17; 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 18; and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 19.

