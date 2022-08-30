The 24th Annual Short Film Fest Happening in MKE

It is the 24th Annual MKE INT Short Film Festival. Festival Director, Ross Bigley and Filmmaker, Shun Powell are here to give us the details. The film festival began in 1994, and became an annual event with season 4. They are the longest running film festival in the area that focuses on the local filmmaker. They've steadily built our reputation as one of the best regional festivals in America. Their mission statement is to spotlight emerging artists, and give a focus to Wisconsin filmmakers. Created by local and independent filmmakers, the Milwaukee Short Film Festival is proud to provide local talent with a venue for their work to be seen.

The festival is Sept 10th at the Avalon in Bayview. In-person. Tickets on sale now at https://avalonmke.com

